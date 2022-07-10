Greenwood Winery Wins Best in Show and Double Gold

On May 7th, 2022, South Bend Winery participated in the 2022 Palmetto Wine Competition at the Belmont Inn in historic Abbeville, South Carolina. There was a formidable panel of judges. The judges scored the winners based on each wine's features, tastes, and characteristics. The Palmetto Wine Competition aims to increase exposure for commercially licensed wineries in South Carolina. The competition judged 60 entries of wine, mead, and cider.

Dennis Turner, with Winery Escapades and Palmetto Wine Competition Organizer, stated, “without a doubt, this year we sat our most qualified and discerning panel of judges. They were tough on our 63 entries, focusing on each wine's characteristics. The judges included two American Wine Society certified judges with previous experience judging Wines of the South and Asheville Wine Competition. There were two WSET Level 2 judges who worked at a prominent North Carolina Winery. The proprietor and manager of Bond Street Wines in Spartanburg, and finally, two regional wine experts with years of experience judging the Palmetto Wine Competition.”

South Bend Winery owners Larry and Mandy Cozine of Greenwood, South Carolina, were ecstatic when they discovered their very own La Crescent won Best in Show and Double Gold! Mandy stated, “we also had five other wines selected and won awards!” The La Crescent grape is a French American Hybrid created at The University of Minnesota. We wanted to try and make new wines because we are a new winery. So, we decided on La Crescent, a light-skinned grape developed by The University of Minnesota. We were very interested but also terrified as we didn’t know how it was supposed to taste. We researched to decide on the yeast and, after fermentation, allowed the wine to age for a year. We experimented with the finish, gathering feedback from family and friends until we were all happy. We’re so glad we took that risk. We hoped to get a couple of medals for our wines but never imagined we’d win Best-in-Show. We are so honored and humbled.”

La Crescent Wine Larry and Mandy Cozine

The Best in Show sponsors for the 2022 Palmetto Wine Competition are The Van in Black Wine Tours, Greenville Wine Tours, and Bristow Beverage Law of Charleston. Double Gold Medal sponsors are The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, WineryEscapades.com, and JenNis Beverage Marketing. Award presentations will be announced for dates in the future at participating wineries.

South Bend Winery of Greenwood, South Carolina, also had five more wines to win awards. The following wines won Bronze Medals: Pomegranate, Perfectly Peach, Apple Pie Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Marquette.

If you want something to do in South Carolina on any given weekend, visit South Bend Winery in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Larry and Mandy Cozine - Owners of South Bend Winery Larry and Mandy Cozine

To learn more about Winery Escapades and the Palmetto Wine Competition, visit wineryescapades.com. To learn more about South Bend Winery, visit their website: southbendwinery.com, or you can find them on Facebook and Instagram.