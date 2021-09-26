Haunted Pensacola, Florida

The top 5 spookiest locations in Pensacola with haunted pasts

Spooky Hands on a Beach Photo by Daniel Jensen on Unsplash

Pensacola, Florida, is one of the oldest locations that exist in the United States. In 1559, it was established by Don Tristan de Luna and Spanish settlers, making it America’s First Settlement . With a city as old as this, it makes sense that some ghostly tales and folklore surround the area.

Below are the Top 5 Scariest Locations in Pensacola to visit.

The Axelson Brothers’ House

Located on the corner of Zaragoza and Florida Blanca stands the brothers’ house. The Axelsons were shipbuilders in the city and now a part of a ghostly walking tour. Rumor has it that a mysterious blue light can be seen in the windows during Halloween and started after an Axelson relative died in the house .

Pensacola Lighthouse

This lighthouse is located onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola and featured on television shows such as Ghost Hunters and the Travel Channel’s Most Haunted Lighthouses segment.

Allegedly, several spirits haunt the lighthouse. However, it is the ghost of Michaela Penalber who seems to be the most popular.

Shortly after the lighthouse was constructed in 1826, Michaela Penalber and her husband Jeremiah Ingraham moved into the lighthouse to be the keepers. For some strange reason, in 1840, Michaela stabbed her husband. However, due to lack of evidence, she was not convicted and remained the sole caretaker of the lighthouse until she died in 1855. Many visitors claim that Michaela “ never truly left .”

Fort Barrancas/Fort Pickens

Apparitions of Confederate soldiers who died in battle have been reported here. Ghosts of Native Americans have also been reported. The spirits are claimed to not be malicious, but orbs and voices on EVP have been observed .

The Gray House

Haunted by a sea captain named Thomas Moristo, The Gray House has had reports of spooky activity. Some of this activity includes light switches turning on or off by themselves and objects being moved around . Even Captain Moristo has been seen standing in the windows.

The Gray House is also a part of Pensacola’s Walking Ghost Tour. However, if you ever want to get a chance to visit it away from a crowd, it is located at 353 South Alcaniz Street.

Coon Hill Cemetery

Just outside Pensacola in Jay, the Coon Hill Cemetery dates back to 1820, making it the oldest cemetery in Santa Rosa County .

Reports of disembodied voices have been heard and felt unseen hands, and seen mysterious orbs. Even satanic rituals have been reported at the cemetery. Overall, thrill-seekers and paranormal investigators have left the cemetery convinced that it’s not only haunted but holds some vengeful spirits.

For more information about the folklore and ghost stories of Pensacola, be sure to check out the YouTube video below!

Have you been to any of these places or have a scary encounter? Tell us in the comments!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.