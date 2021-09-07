It's Not Always About Day Drinking and Campfires

Crystal A. Walker

There are some downsides to the full-time RV life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePKmq_0bocRucL00
Man in a hammock with an AirstreamPhoto by Airstream Inc. on Unsplash

As a full-time RVer, I have to tell you: I love it! In 2020, my husband and I decided to sell all of our belongings and move into a 5th wheel. We have no regrets and are not sure when we will move back into sticks-and-bricks, if ever.

The RV community is friendly, the life is simple, and my anxiety has been at its lowest. It takes me 20 minutes to clean my house, and I am finding more money in my wallet living this lifestyle.

Although I have several great things to say about being an RVer, it's not always awesome. There are days that you have to put down your Long Island Ice Tea and do some things that can be less than glamorous.

Let me pull back the curtain to show you a few downsides to full-time RVing.

Maintenance

No matter what you own (i.e., car, van, house, apartment, camper), there will be maintenance and upkeep. Although I have given up some burdens that come with a standard house — such as spending my Saturday doing yard work — I've traded it for other tasks, such as:

  • Cleaning the A/C filters
  • Dumping the black & gray tanks (which also includes backwashing them every now and then). 
  • Making sure the generator runs smoothly, especially during hurricane season. (To make sure I do so, I set a monthly reminder for me to run the Genny for a few minutes to keep her in good working condition.)

Since my home is on wheels, inspecting my tires is also crucial. If these babies blow out, it's not only costly but can do some damage that could interrupt my finances. If you own a Class A, B, or C, another maintenance is added since you have a motor attached directly to the RV. Regular maintenance can be expected with a travel trailer or fifth wheel on the vehicle you're towing with mobile-dwelling. 

Some Every Day Conveniences Have Burdens

Living accommodations can be a little different in an RV compared to sticks-and-bricks. For example, to run my stove, I need propane. If I run out of that, it looks like I need to make a run to Tractor Supply and refill my tank.

I also clean my own dishes by hand now since I do not have a dishwasher. Amazon does have some countertop dishwashers that could work and be rated well. However, I am not willing to give up my counter space.

Related to the maintenance above, this includes the black and gray tanks. When you go to the restroom, the waste that enters the toilet needs to go somewhere: The Black Tank. Eventually, the tank is going to have to be emptied. That means you got to hook up the sewer hose (aka "stinky-slinky") to an approved dumping site and drain it. In a way, you can officially say, "You are taking a dump." If not done regularly or before the tanks reach capacity, you could find yourself in a bathroom full of poo coming out of the toilet.

The same goes for the Gray Tank(s) as well. Any water entering a pipe (such as a kitchen or a bathroom sink or shower) needs to exit somewhere. Again, the stinky-slinky comes into play.

If these do not get dumped before becoming full, then those could flow backward and into the RV. Before you know it, you could find yourself with standing water in the basins.

Space & Weight

The amount of living space in an RV is minimal. Whatever is placed into an RV needs to have a purpose. Better yet, items kept in the RV should be multi-purpose. 

Unlike a traditional home, weight has a huge factor in an RV. Each one has a weight limit specified by the manufacturer, and every owner should make efforts to live inside those means.

It’s not an Earthquake

In an RV, you can feel just about everything going on. I could be in bed getting ready to fall asleep, then I can feel the camper rocking a bit as my husband walks around. During windy days or storms, the camper can also sway a little bit. The first night we experienced this, it kind of freaked us out. Ever since we compare it more to gently being rocked to sleep.

RV Customs & Courtesies

Many neighborhoods have some unspoken rules such as:

  • Don't let your kids run through other people's yards.
  • Pick up your trash.
  • Keep the yard kept. 

RVers also have some similar rules, and if they are broken, you'll risk being shunned. Some of these unspoken rules include:

  • Don't walk through someone's campsite. Ever.
  • Pick up the poop your dog leaves behind.
  • Observe quiet hours.
  • Don't make a smoky fire. Your neighbors want to be outside too, but not go inside smelling like a fire pit.
  • Keep the speed in the RV park at 5 mph.
  • Don't hog all of the community washers and dryers. This includes forgetting about your laundry. Otherwise, you may return to a pile of wet clothes piled somewhere not wanted.

What do you think about the RV lifestyle? Would you do it or prefer to stick with sticks and bricks?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission as a writer is to provide content that is socially engaging, thought provoking, and applicable to local and national readers. If I can make you laugh, that’s a bonus!

Pensacola, FL
87 followers

More from Crystal A. Walker

Where Were You on 9/11?

Twenty years later, I remember it like it happened yesterday. Orlando Sentinel Today, 9/11 NewspaperPhoto by Aidan Bartos on Unsplash. We can officially mark the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Although it happened two decades ago, I remember the events of that day very well.

Read full story
1 comments

Free Episodes for Readers on Kindle Vella

While in Beta, Kindle Vella offers the first three episodes of every story to read at no cost. Brown and white dog with reading glassesPhoto by Cookie the Pom on Unsplash. In Spring 2021, Amazon announced its release of Kindle Vella, a platform for readers to read serialized stories (i.e., episodes). Currently, in Beta testing, readers can read the first three episodes of any story for free.

Read full story

I Miss Traveling

How COVID-19 has impacted my mental & emotional health. Woman Sitting on LuggagePhoto by Anna Shvets from Pexels. Sometime in 2015, my husband and I found out that we cannot have any children. I was physically incapable of having a baby unless it was through in vitro fertilization (IVF). It was something we could not afford and we made the (very personal) decision that we were not meant to be parents. However, I had a void ever since then that I was not sure how to fill. By not having children, I could not help but dwell on all of the potential memories that were being robbed from me. In an attempt to cope, I determined a way to help refill my heart again and found a way to made memories in other ways: Travel.

Read full story

Deciding to Live in an RV (Full-Time)

The top 3 reasons why I ditched the Sticks & Bricks to live in a 5th Wheel. Image of our 5th Wheel Toy Hauler | 2015 Forest River Vengeance 39R12Imaged captured by the author Crystal A. Walker.

Read full story

Estate Sales

My newfound appreciation and what I learned by going to them. Black Leather Shoes on Brown Wooden TablePhoto by Rachel Claire from Pexels. Let me first put this out there: I’m now addicted to estate sales. Seriously. I have been missing out on some great things in the world and attending estate sales is one of them.

Read full story

The Icelandic “Delicacy”: Hákarl

It is — by far — the worst thing I have ever tasted in my life. Hakarl near Bjarnahöfn in IcelandThis Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons image is from the user Chris 73. I’m game to try about any food at least once and have been pleasantly surprised by some dishes that many consider disgusting. For instance, I had no idea that I would enjoy raw oysters, escargot, and chicken gizzards. However, some dishes I swore I would never try again include my husband’s meatloaf and Limburger cheese. To this day, I swear it that it smells like a bag of hot garbage, and I can’t even be in the same room with it. However, all of the items that I have had, hákarl is the absolute worse.

Read full story
16 comments

A Friendly Reminder to Locals and Tourists: Leave the Wild Dolphins Alone

It is illegal to feed, attempt to feed or harass marine mammals in the wild. Woman in Red Shirt on a Boat Watching DolphinsPhoto by Наталья Маркина from Pexels. The Gulf Coast is home to several attractions: Gorgeous turquoise waters, sugar sand white beaches, and wildlife (specifically dolphins). Amidst the pandemic, people are finding more ways to get outside and still have fun with physical distancing. As a result, more people are frequenting our beaches. With that comes more traffic, more trash, and a general lack of knowledge about beach restrictions. Red flags mean don't swim due to rip currents, stay off the dunes where protected wildlife habitat, and don't harass the wild dolphins!

Read full story

Hold Your Horses, Gulf Coast. It's still summer.

Fall isn't here yet, and we still got a ways to go to beat the heat. Man in Black Shirt Drinking Water from Plastic BottlePhoto by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels. Pumpkin spice lattes are being sold in stores, and the Halloween decor is stocked. However, it's still summer in The Florida Panhandle, so keep those flip flops out and keep the hoodie in the closet for now.

Read full story

Mac & Cheese Flavored Ice cream

I love food. Always game for trying new things and supporting chefs creating ways to remake classics, I’d like to think of myself as a little bit of a foodie. However, I think I just discovered a hard line for me that makes me want to scream, “No way!” What could it be? Mac and cheese ice cream.

Read full story

Elon Musk's Unveiling of the Tesla Bot

Could this robot provide practical lifestyle support for retirees, handicapped individuals, and parents?. Robot and Human Hand TouchingPhoto by Tara Winstead from Pexels. Elon Musk is full of surprises with his robotics company. Recently, he unveiled the Tesla Bot which is being created with the purpose to:

Read full story
3 comments
New Orleans, LA

Amtrak's Return to the Gulf Coast

Since Hurricane Katrina impacted the Gulf Coast in 2005, Alabama has been without a passenger train service. However, that is about to change. Earlier this month, Amtrak was approved to resume passenger services between New Orleans and Mobile. Services are expected to starting in 2022 and will have twice per day services between the locations.

Read full story
Milton, FL

Milton, Florida's Splash RV Park

Woman sitting pool sidePhoto by Engin Akyurt from Pexels. Milton, Florida is about to get a great addition to attract tourists and locals. Despite being held back with some rainy challenges, Splash RV Park is set to open December 15, 2021.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy