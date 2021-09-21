Mac & Cheese Flavored Ice Cream Might Be an Abomination of a Classic Comfort Food

Has a food injustice occurred?

Orange Ice Cream Photo by Prachi Palwe on Unsplash

I love food. Always game for trying new things and supporting chefs creating ways to remake classics, I’d like to think of myself as a little bit of a foodie. However, I think I just discovered a hard line for me that makes me want to scream, “No way!” What could it be? Mac and cheese ice cream.

Recently, Van Leeuwen released Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream and for a limited time.

I can only assume that after reading that, you are either surprised, in disbelief or excited. Me? I have to say that I’m skeptical at best.

What’s next? Cheeseburger birthday cakes? Sushi-stuffed french toast? I let the creation of the cronut slide, but this ice cream flavor makes me cringe.

You may be asking, “What’s the big deal? If you like food so much and willing to try new things, you should embrace it!”

To help answer this, I need to elaborate on a few food items that I hold near and dear to my heart. I am always on the hunt for an excellent strawberry donut and see if I can find a bowl of shrimp and grits that can top the last one I had. However, of all of the food items that I am in search of, I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for mac and cheese. Even at the grocery store, I’ll peruse the aisles to see any new twists or flavors of this cheesy pasta. Last month, I tried the Cheetos flavored mac and cheese and this house remains divided on that verdict. (I am not a fan of having Cheeto dust on my pasta, but my husband likes it.)

Macaroni and cheese is a staple in North America. There is the perception that the U.S. is the lead consumer with boxed Mac and cheese, but it turns out that Canada is the winner. According to the Food Network:

Our neighbors up north eat an impressive 55 percent more Kraft Mac & Cheese – or Kraft Dinner, as they call it – annually than Americans do, according to a 2015 Global News report.

With such a huge demand, it makes sense that food manufacturers want to exploit every possible version of macaroni and cheese. Is it fair that I be so mad at them for tugging at my taste buds? Probably not, but well played.

Mac and cheese is comfort food and a classic dish. It’s the dish of gooey goodness we look forward to after a hard day from work and you don’t have any wine in the fridge. Mac and cheese is the dish to appease the children in the house who don’t want to eat their vegetables, brush their teeth, and insist on pizza every day of their lives. Mac and cheese is amazing! Period. Why ruin this by turning it into ice cream? Why can’t we just keep it simple and get creative with the noodles? Instead of macaroni, use cauliflower. Instead of cheddar, throw on some gouda, Havarti, or gorgonzola. The list is endless. Therefore, I have to say, turning it into an ice cream is going to be a hard “no” for me.

I think the only thing that would possibly change my mind is if Van Leeuwen wants to send me a pint to try and if I like it, I’ll write a new article eating my words. However, for $12 a pint (not including shipping), I’d rather go buy the ingredients at the store to make some mac and cheese I know I enjoy to the last cheesy bite.

