Traveling to Italy: It was Supposed to be an Easy Flight

Flying Swiss Air Michelle Coleman

Have you ever heard of such a thing? Apparently, it’s nonexistent in 2022. We walked the Via Francigena this summer and we spent much of our 2021-2022 planning this adventure. The Via Francigena is one of many ancient pilgrimages' throughout Europe. This was our third one to walk as we completed the Camino de Santiago (2017) and the Camino Portuguese (2019).



In planning for our flight, we did all the right things. We monitored flights on Hopper, snatched them up when they were exactly what we wanted, at the most acceptable price, and watched the flight every day for months to make sure nothing changed. But, of course, the flight changed. Our easy, international flight with one layover turned into a moderately easy flight with two layovers. Back to refreshing the app daily for months to make sure nothing else changed. We pivoted, no problem.

72 hours before our flight leaves Mother Nature brews up a big storm on the East Coast. Flights are delayed everywhere. Our flight changed again, back to one layover leaving out of a different airport. We pivot, no problem. Our travel day arrives and we’re giddy with excitement. So giddy, I could honestly puke. However, that unsettled feeling in my stomach was a warning sign I just didn’t know it yet.

We’re at our gate, backpacks resting on our backs, and we’re all smiles. Then we hear, “due to weather in Newark, your flight is delayed by 30 minutes.” No worries, that leaves us with 90 minutes after we land before our next flight leaves. The plane starts to board, we’re at the nose of the plane about to step on when we hear, “turn around! Everyone, turn around! We’re delayed for 90 minutes!” Say, what? That was all of the wiggle room we had left! How does one pivot from that?

