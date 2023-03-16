Floating solar panel plants may began to emerge in the masses as a new source of renewable energy.

Cristoval Victorial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYAC2_0lI2eymr00
Photo byCarl Court

As the global energy demand has increased every year, the aim to find alternative forms and sources of clean energy with the objective of reducing harmful carbon emissions produced from fossil fuel burning (non-reusable energy sources) has increased. Through the years the cost of solar power has dropped significantly. This has made it the cheapest source of electricity available in almost all regions of the world. Due to this worldwide milestone, discussions and even tests have began in recent years to proliferate the mass application of floating photovoltaic plants. From the Americas to Asia, many nations have begun to implement this new form of renewable energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Qym7_0lI2eymr00
Photo byGeraldo Ramalho

Apart from not taking up land that may be used for other purposes, such as growing crops in regions where land scarcity has become an overwhelming issue (exhausted efforts to meet the demand of feeding the the world's continuous growing population), the installation of solar panels on water has had positive results thus far.

Since 2016, when the first installation of floating solar panels began in a lake in Brazil, researchers have noted the surprising benefits this has had. Not only did the water act as a cooling system for the solar panels (which tend to become less efficient with time due to the overheating that occurs) but it also has benefited the waters where the floating photovoltaic plants have been placed.

Floating solar plants have shown to help in reducing water evaporation in lands where the source of water is hard to possess. It has also proven to cool off lakes and seas where toxic algae have been known to thrive (warmer climates) and that have harmed humans and animals to the point of death. However it is crucial further studies continue to be done when it comes to implementing mass production of these floating solar plants. Although this new form of reusable energy seems to be the answer to the global energy crisis, it is essential that is done right.

