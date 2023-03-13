The Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven wonders of the natural world

Photo by Great Lakes Science Center

Being the largest and most complex reef system in all the world, the Great Barrier Reef system is known for being one of Australia’s most breathtaking natural attractions to date. It's located off the coast of Queensland, Australia in a place known as Coral Sea, and is home to an abundant variety of marine life (over 9,000 known species) such as 1,625 types of fish, 100 unique species of jellyfish, more than 30 species of whales, dugong and dolphins, and 133 varieties of sharks and rays.

However, through the years climate change, overfishing, pollution, loss of coastal wetlands (decline in water quality), and even an invasive species of starfish known as Crown of Thorns, among other things, have all had a devastating effect on the overall health of the majority of the reefs. The loss of important algae has caused the corals to lose color. This reaction known as bleaching has been one of the main causes for the decline of marine life in the region. In the last 2 decades, the Great Barrier Reef has gone through various mass coral bleaching events that has had the potential to wipe out entire ecosystems.

Since then, the UNESCO World Heritage Center has vowed to protect and heal the damage caused to the reefs.

Satellite imagery of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia Photo by Fh-sites

The Great Barrier Reef spans more than 1,429 miles this beautiful natural wonder holds more than 3,000 individual reefs of coral, is home to over 100 picturesque islands and can even be seen all the way out from space ! It attracts crowds of people each year. All this has culminated in revenue of more than $6.4 billion each year and has secured around 64,000 full-time jobs to the Australian government. An estimated 1.6 million visitors every year come to experience the enjoyment of scuba diving, snorkeling, helicopter tours, glass-bottom boat tours, and even the ability to swim with dolphins.

