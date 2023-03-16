Cellphone contraband has increased in U.S. prisons as they struggle to stop its flow.

Crackdown on cellphone ensues as U.S. government struggles to stop its flow Photo by AJC File/ Vino Wong

In almost all the states of America, it is illegal for prison inmates to obtain and possess any type of cell phone due to their unregulated capability of communicating with those of the outside world and other security issues that can put at risk the safety of inmates, staff, and even the public.

Some inmates have been documented using these illegal cell phones to manage the flow of drugs coming into the prison system and also to direct the flow of drugs outside of prison. They have also been reported to be used to organize forms of protests, to set up social media profiles, and surprisingly it has been used to conduct interviews with outside media outlets. While these forms of using cellphones are true, many inmates use their illegal cellphones to communicate with friends, and family. Other prisoners have expressed strong discontent towards the ridiculous overpricing of allowed phone time for prisoners and family that try to communicate with their loved ones.

The smuggling of cell phone contraband has increased dramatically throughout the years and has frustrated the efforts of the Corrections and Rehabilitation Administration to stop and even decrease the amount of cellphones being smuggled into U.S. prisons. For example in 2008 the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported an estimated 2,811 illegal cellphones that had been confiscated. However, in a report given by the CDCR for the year 2019 disclosed to have confiscated more than 13,000 illegal cellphones.

Since then, government officials and the Corrections and Rehabilitation Administration have collaborated together in efforts to combat this problem. The use of cell phone jammers has been considered and even implemented in certain institutions, and also wifi tracker systems that pin-point the direct coordinates of anyone using nearby internet networks. They have also considered giving harder disciplinary actions to inmates and even prison guards caught smuggling this form of contraband.

