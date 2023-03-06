In Aqaba, Jordan lies one of the most spectacular underwater military museum's to date.

Photo by Dmitriy Efremychev

In the country of Jordan, in their commonly known coastal city Aqaba, lies an underwater military museum that has become an enjoyable dive site for many of its people and tourists that arrive every year. Although the coast line of Jordan only measures about 16 miles long, this underwater museum has gained popularity for being one of the best diving sites in the world and has also inspired many to continue diving. With the climate being at a comfortable temperature year round in Aqaba, it makes it an ideal vacation hub spot. The water temperatures generally heats up to 79 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer, and drops around 68 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the winter. The park consists of many tanks, an ambulance, a military crane, variety of troop carriers, large anti-aircraft guns and helicopters, among other things that were left underwater.

Photo by Deep Blue Dive Center

Through the years, additional military aircrafts and vehicles have been added to the underwater museum, such as the Hercules C-130 that was placed below the depths of the sea in 2017. This gave way to much success for the museum as it brought more visitors than ever before. Recently the Jordan government approved the scuttling of the Lockheed Tristar 1011, which is rather larger than all other planes placed in the Red Sea.

Lockheed TriStar airliner recently installed into the underwater museum Photo by Forscubadivers

Apart from the unique experience of being underwater amongst all the wreckage and war history, the park boasts being home to 500 species of corals, 2000 species of sea life from rare fish, to many types of mollusks and other crustaceans.