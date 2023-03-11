In 1985, police sent football playoff tickets to criminals, only to arrest them when they showed up

Actual image of Flagship International stand where U.S. Marshals were to confirm invitational tickets. Photo by us marshals.gov

In 1985 something rather unorthodox took place. It was the height of the NFL season as there where only 3 weeks left until the Super Bowl began. Unbeknownst to many fans, U.S. Marshals and the Metropolitan Police Department at the time, decided to create a plan to catch many wanted criminals that had been fugitives for some time. They did this by sending letters to the last known addresses of the fugitives. In the letters, they had written false claims that the criminals had won tickets to a Washington Redskins vs Cincinnati Bengals that was to be played later that day. Over 3,000 invitations were given out to alleged criminals whose crimes totaled more than 5,000 outstanding warrants (2 of those criminals being in the Most Wanted list).

Photo by ESPN

The invitations given, stated to promote a new television channel, Flagship International Sports Television. However in all actuality the initials to the new sports channel F.I.S.T, had a whole different meaning to the police as it actually stood for Fugitive Investigative Strike Team (actual U.S. Marshals force unit). Many of those officers that day where dressed undercover, some clothes as fans with all the football gear that resembled both teams. One particular U.S. Marshal dressed in a bright yellow chicken suit.

In order to collect the free tickets to the game, those who received the invitations had to arrive early morning to the Washington Convention Center on December 15, 1985 to collect their tickets. Free transportation was offered to and from the game, and a chance to even win a prize of a paid trip to the next Superbowl which was to be in New Orleans was also offered.

Photo by us marshals.gov

In the end, more than 100 suspects attended the made up event, identified themselves and were arrested that day. Out of the arrested bunch, two people were wanted for murder, five for robbery, 15 for assault, six for burglary, one for rape and another for arson. The police concluded their operation a success, not only for arresting many who were fugitives but also because the cost of the operation was relatively low. Operation Flagship was estimated to cost around $22,100 or about $225 per arrest.

