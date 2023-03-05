Gardens of Humaya, the Mexican gravesite that houses some of the most expensive mausoleums in the world.

Some of the mausoleums found in the Jardines del Humaya Photo by BBC

Gardens of Humaya, also known as, Jardines del Humaya, is an infamous cemetery in Mexico. It opened its doors in 1969 with the idea of having a gravesite where wealthy businessmen, politicians and public figures could be laid to rest. With more than 80% of the population being Catholic, gravesites hold much value in Mexican culture. Some even compare these grand mausoleums to the Egyptian pyramids which in part where built to hold the tombs of those who were known to be great pharaohs. Although the Jardines del Humaya was initially meant to bury more upper middle class people, this particular cemetery became a well known place to house the bodies of well known mafiosos from Mexico since the late 1980's.

Bird eye view of the Jardines del Humaya Photo by OddityCentral

Some of the most feared drug lords of Mexico are placed in the Jardines del Humaya once they pass away. These lavish and expensive mausoleums are known to have their own wifi, 24 hour AC systems, kitchens, lighting, bedrooms, satellite television, alarm systems and even movie theaters inside. Most have even been built using expensive materials such as granite and marble. Unsurprisingly the price in building these grandiose mausoleums have been known to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, such as the one that holds the body of Arturo Beltran Leyva, which cost a whopping $650,000 U.S. dollars.

Throughout the years, visiting the Jardines del Humaya has become a popular attraction for many that visit the region. These luxurious tombs have slowly integrated themselves as one of the symbols of the Narco-Mexican culture, that has spread in the past years. All this has brought some concern to the public and government officials. They have noticed how fascinated and inspired the youth has become towards these violent and infamous drug lords and their illusion of prospering after death. Due to this, there have been talks about closing the gravesite indefinitely, but have yet to come through with such decision.

