Wilson's new airless basketball may take the place of basketballs currently used in the NBA.

Since the the beginning of the sport, basketballs have evolved over time. From the original Spalding hand stitched leather basketballs of the late 1800's to the commercialization of them in the 1980's, basketballs have become more efficient and have brought fairness to the game. Since their contract with the NBA began in 2021, Wilson, the sport company, has finally created an airless prototype that may very well change the way basketball is played around the world. As the General Manager for Team Sports at Wilson expressed," We are so proud to unveil Wilson’s 3D Airless Prototype basketball as a physical manifestation of our continued commitment to sport innovation. This is just one example of how our team approaches the game and why we are the number one basketball company in the world today".

Being the first of its kind, this airless basketball will never need to be inflated ever again, due to its design. Wilson's research and lab team located in Chicago, spent years trying to develop an airless basketball that could equate to a normal bounce a regular ball has. They where finally able to do this by finding the correct geometrical shapes and angles. In order for the ball to come out to the teams standards they also needed to find specific types of polymer materials that would have the ability to absorb the right amount of kinetic energy needed so that it could rebound off the ground like all other common basketball materials.

Although the benefits of having an airless basketball are clear, no more punctured and flattened balls, the question remains, how long willl the polymer materials last from all the hard bouncing? Will the polymer materials lose its elasticity over time. Only time will tell. Until further studies and research are done, these balls will not reach professional use.

