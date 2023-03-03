Þingvallavatn Lake, the place that will give you the experience of being in two continents at the same time

Tectonic plates of America and Europe Photo by Tripzilla

Þingvallavatn Lake, also known as Thingvallavatn Lake, is the only place in the world where you can stand and be in two continents at once. The lake rests in a unique location where the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates drift away from each other. This gives room for anyone to dive into the trench and explore the depths with ease. Þingvallavatn Lake has an overfall coverage of 32 square miles, this gave it its title as being the largest known natural lake in Iceland. It also consists of deep waters as its greatest depth measures about 374 feet.

It gets its name from Alpingi from a historical meeting held in Þingvallavatn where its first parliament was established in the early years of 900 A.D. Since then, the region has represented and has been a historical reminder of Iceland’s earlier pursuit for independence.

Apart from the fishing, scuba diving in the Silfra Fissure has also been a popular attraction in Þingvallavatn Lake. It is reported that around 90% of all underground water is what makes up the lake which forms from thousands of cold springs found beneath the waters. The spring water is filtered through many layers of the nearby lava which makes lake water crystal clear, making it an easy to spot for fishing. One of the more common fish found in Þingvallavatn Lake are the unique Giant Brown Trout that have dominated the waters in the more remote parts of Iceland. This has given the fish a unique ability to grow larger than common trout, as they tend to grow at an average weight of 30 lbs.

The Þingvallavatn Lake has become a popular travelers location and has continued to educate people on the early days of human civilization.

