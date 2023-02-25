The Zhangjiajie National Forest in China, the place that inspired the making of the hit movie Avatar.

Cristoval Victorial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEj7O_0kvVmaiZ00
Zhangjiajie National Forest ParkPhoto byZhangjiajie National Forest Park

The Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, which spans an area of 11,900 acres, is located in the central-eastern region of China in the Hunan Province. Its majestic and ethereal scenery has brought much attraction and curiosity since it opened its doors in 1982. Although the park is famously known for its magnificent towering quart-sandstone pillars that stretch the landscape, such as the Southern Sky Column (a.k.a Avatar Hallelujah Mountain), which has a whopping height of 3,544 feet, it is home to more than 500 different species of wildlife and vegetation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2J0E_0kvVmaiZ00
Photo byIkuni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJLiL_0kvVmaiZ00
Clouded LeopardPhoto byFlikckr

This park is home to a grand variety of colorful birds and snakes however, some of the unique species found in the park include the Clouded Leopard, Macaques (rare monkey), the giant salamander, the grass scorpion, and the four legged snake, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFbb7_0kvVmaiZ00
Photo byGotravelly.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MEBG_0kvVmaiZ00
Photo byReddit

The more than 3,000 pillars that stand at grandiose heights at the Zhangjiajie National Park, are not man made. These pillars are a direct result of physical erosion produced by the abundant rain that slowly has carved its way through the quartz minerals. The mountains, the pillar rock formations, the dense forests, and the thick abundant clouds have all given this place its heavenly majestic look. For this very reason, designers for what would become the hit movie Avatar had visited this site to grab ideas for the world of Avatar, Pandora.

The park also holds some remarkable achievements in engineering, one being the The Bailong Elevator and the second being the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STU5s_0kvVmaiZ00
Photo byAlamy

The Bailong Elevator, which consists of three elevators, stands at a height of 1,070 feet tall. It holds the record for the worlds tallest outdoor lift and can get you from the bottom to top in an impressive timing of just under 2 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASVus_0kvVmaiZ00
Photo byDezeen

 The Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge can carry up to 800 visitors at one time and has a length of 1,410 feet that hangs above a canyon between two mountain cliffs at a height of 980 feet !

A visit to this magnificent park would truly be a one-of-a-kind experience.

