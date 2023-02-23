The Golden Tabby Tiger, one of the rarest tigers in the world

Actual image of a Golden Tabby Tiger Photo by Tumblr

Also known as Strawberry Tigers, this beautiful species of tiger is one of the most rarest animals in all the world. One interesting thing to note is that it does not technically classify as its own separate species of tiger. The reason for this is that its only genetic difference is its color. Since 2011, the World Wildlife Fund has estimated and reported a group of around 30 Golden Tabby tigers to exist as of now. It is hardly ever seen in public zoos and of the 30 that are known to exist, all remain under human captivity (held in animal refugees or parks) and it is highly believed that none exist in the wild, although it has been proven to be a possibility. In 2017, in India's northeast region, more specifically the Kaziranga National Park, one female Golden Tabby Tiger has been found to be completely from the wild. Since then they have been monitoring her movements and behaviors.

Photo by Wikipedia

Their one-of-a-kind color shading has been studied to be a genetic mutation from recessive genes that derive from Bengal tigers, although traces of its origin can be directly linked to a type of tiger known as the White Amur Tiger. The Golden Tabby Tiger, is also the largest known tiger to exist. They grow to be about 10 feet long and roughly 3 and a half feet tall, and their unique fur has also been proven to be significantly softer than all other tigers. Research has also shown them to be much more intelligent than other types of tigers. They have been known to suffer from hip problems, some of these Golden Tabby tigers from the Wild Animal Orphanage (WAO) in Texas and also in Florida, have been reported to suffer from a degenerative bone disorder, which may be a direct link of inbreeding.

