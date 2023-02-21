The Hinatuan Enchanted River, one of the most captivating lagoons in the world, is known for its mystery and wonders.

Hinatuan Enchanted River Photo by Flickr

The Hinatuan Enchanted River, also known as, the Hinatuan Sacred River is one of the most fascinating looked for river-lagoons in all the world. Its popularity grew with the increase in curiosity about the stories, wonders, and clarity of the water it contains. This beautiful spot can be found in Mindanao, Philippines (close to the coast) and its clear saltwater travels all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

Explorations began after 11 years of its initial discovery in 1999, and during its first exploration, those whom took it upon themselves to dive into the underwater crevice discovered the Hinatuan Enchanted River to have a depth of almost 100 feet. Further explorations where planned which exposed an extremely long cave system beneath the lagoon. Unfortunately one of the initial divers who explored the depths of the lagoons underwater cave system died after failing to find his way back to shore. Underwater cave diving is infamous for these types of tragedies to occur as the water becomes increasingly hard to see, and the walls of the cave tend to narrow down. However, further exploration revealed the caves system to continue for more than 260 feet.

Photo by Bernil Gastardo

As the rainfall penetrates the ground of Mindanao, the water filters out all its impurities through the ground while entering the underwater cave, this gives the Hinatuan Enchanted River its majestic look and its crystal clear water which gives you the ability to even see the deepest parts of the riverbed. It is also home to many fish, everyday during noon time all who are swimming in the lagoon are to get out and let the fish caretaker feed them with their appropriate nutrients(chopped squid and cooked rice).

Actual image of the Hinatuan Enchanted River Photo by Goodinfonet

