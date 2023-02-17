Gardens by the Bay, a fascinating nature park, worthy to be on anyones bucket list

Actual image of Gardens by the Bay attraction park Photo by Flickr

Gardens by the Bay is a nature attraction park located in the Central Area of Singapore, close to the Marina Reservoir. Since 2005, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced, during the National Day Rally, (yearly event where the Prime Minister addresses all key points and challenges for the future of Singapore) the spanning and planning of making Singapore a higher quality city by installing greenery and flowers to the city.

Bird eye view of Gardens by the Bay Photo by Wilkinsoneyre

Photo by Wilkinsoneyre

Soon after this announcement was made, an international competition was formed involving 170 companies from 25 different countries. They were to design the attraction park and whoever one the competition would be awarded the bid to began construction. Since then it has grown tremendously in popularity as every few years the amount of visitors increases by the millions. In 2014, the total amount of visitors reached a little over 6 million people and in 2018 it was estimated a total amount of 50 million people had gone to experience the park.

Portion of the Flower Dome Photo by Visitsingapore.com

The park consists of 3 main gardens, Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South is the largest out of the 3 while Bay Central Garden is the smallest. It also contains two big glass greenhouses one known as the Flower Dome, which holds thousands of different types of colored plants and is also simulated to have the exact weather climate as the Mediterranean region, which is normally cool and dry. A total of 8 gardens can be found in the Flower Dome that consists of 5 continents around the world (The Baobabs, Succulent Garden, Australian Garden, South African Garden, South American Garden, Olive Grove, California Garden and the Mediterranean Garden).

The other greenhouse is known as Cloud Forest. This dome is made to replicate tropical mountainous weather that can be found in South East Asia and Central Asia. The Cloud Forest Dome is higher and slightly smaller than Flower Dome, and it consists of many levels, with each level having its own theme to go along with it (The Lost World, The Cavern, The Waterfall View, The Crystal Mountain, The Cloud Forest Gallery, The Cloud Forest Theatre and The Secret Garden). Throughout the park there are more than 200 beautiful sculptures all around it.