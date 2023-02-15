The incredible story of a legendary man, Robert Smalls, who stole a ship and saved 16 others from slavery

Accurate illustration of Robert Smalls and "The Planter" confederate ship Photo by Harpers Magazine

Robert Smalls was born into slavery in April 5, 1839. Unfortunately, Smalls' never was given the opportunity to meet his biological father, however it was speculated that it may have been his original slave owner that went by the name Henry McKee. His mother Lydia Polite was also born into slavery and had won her place working inside the slave owners house.

Image of older Robert Smalls Photo by South Carolina Encyclopedia

As time went on the famous American Civil War broke out and Smalls, due to his overall excellent servitude all those years, was assigned the role of being a wheelman (boat steerer) for a Confederate ship known as "The CSS Planter". This confederate ship was docked in a heavily guarded Confederate harbor stationed in Charleston, South Carolina which was mainly used as a transport cargo ship used to bring in supplies such as ammo, weapons, food, cotton, etc.

Route of escape Photo by Everydayisspecial

On May 13, 1862, Smalls decided to make his grand escape along with 16 other slaves (eight adult slave males, five women, and three children). The night was notably foggy than other nights, the Civil War was at its peak, being that it was the second year of the Civil War. The stationed crew responsible for guarding The Planter had made the crucial mistake of leaving the ship to go party or see their families. During that time, Smalls sneaked into the confederate ship along with the 16 others and steered the boat through 5 confederate checkpoints, giving the correct light signals and faking to be the white captain of the ship. Finally as they cross into uncharted waters, a strong blockade coming from the Union was stationed outside of the harbor. The concern to those on The Planter was that the Union would mistakenly shoot down the ship for being a confederate ship. A close call happened when the Union ships launched a cannon that ripped through the confederate flag, it was quick thinking from Smalls when he decided to put up a white flag to symbolize that they were surrendering to the Union.

The courageous act of Smalls won him and his family and the rest of the slaves in The Planter, their freedom. He became and instant celebrity for his act of valor. His escape helped convince then President Abraham Lincoln to use African Americans as soldiers for the Union side and became a symbolic sign of the Union cause. It also was a huge humiliation for the Confederates.

Robert Smalls later formed part of the House of Representatives, fought alongside many in the Union side of the Civil War, and after the war he went back to his hometown of Beaufort, along with his family, and bought the land and house where his slave owner used to live. His actions truly shaped the way the war ended. He truly became a remarkable figure in American History.

