The Masters, legendary golf tournament holds much history and begins on April 6th of this year

Actual Masters golf course located in Atlanta Photo by ABTC

Since its rapid worldwide growth in the 1900's, golf has proven to be a dominant sport. As time went on golf organizations grew in places like the United States, Japan, Europe, and even high altitude places like Tibet (which sit roughly 14,500 feet above sea level). In Tibet, many visiting players have noted the difference in distance the ball travels when one hits it. Due to the thinning of air that which comes with the altitude, the ball tends to travel significantly more than other places around the world.

Through these organizations, many tournaments have arised. These types of tournaments have gained much popularity in the United States. One notable tournament which can easily be compared to the SuperBowl or the World Cup is called The Masters Tournament. The Masters is one of four major golf championships, where only the professional players among the elites go head to head seeking first prize to gain their titles amongst the greatest golf players of all time.

Photo by ZincAgency

Photo by NPR

Some players to have won this tournament have been Jack Nicklaus (who holds the title for most wins of all time), Tiger Woods (who holds second place), Arnold Palmer, and Jimmy Demaret. It opened its doors in 1934 and has been organized and directed by the Augusta National Golf Club. Its location can be found in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. This prestigious golf course holds high standards when it comes to the sport. The golf course is private and in order to become a member you need an invite to join. Including the Masters Tournament itself all competing players are given invites to come play their golf course. Ever since 1949, those who win first place, are awarded a green jacket that symbolizes their grand achievement and a nice lump of cash (this years prize fund sits at $15 million).

Photo by PGA

Average tickets sell between $500 - $4,000 depending on the day one chooses to go.

