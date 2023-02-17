Hair designs on camels grow in popularity throughout Indian culture

Image of haircut design on camel Photo by Camel4all

Camels have long been a reliable means of transportation. Ever since ancient times which stem back 3,000 years ago, camels have been domesticated and have proved themselves worthy and beneficial for human needs. This animal which weighs around 900 to 1,400 pounds, can survive and retain energy for extended periods of time without taking in any nutrients or water. They can also bear the weight of an extra 200 pounds with ease and can maintain movement for about 20 miles everyday even through the harshest desert environments (using their eyelashes and their unique ability of closing their nostrils). Camels also are a great replacement for cattle meat and milk, and their hair is also used for many miscellaneous things.

As its evident that these remarkable creatures will forever be a great natural resource for the world, they have also become a huge attraction for tourists and people living in India. In a city called Bikaner ( this city was known for being the Mecca in India for camel breeding during ancient times) located in Rajasthan, India, a yearly festival involving camels has grown rapidly in popularity. Every year in January thousands of visitors crowd the streets of Bikaner, India to enjoy and participate in the Camel Festival.

Camel shearing Photo by Arkbiodiv

Photo by Anas Hamdani

Photo by Reddit

This festival is entirely made to be a tribute towards the "Ship of the desert" (the camel). Many festival activities also take place on the day of the Camel Festival. Popular activities consist of camel racing and milking, an area for henna designs, camel decoration traditional Indian folk dance, performances from the Indian army band, and camel hair cutting competitions. During the camel beauty competition the committee in charge of the whole event rewards the owner of the winning camels with nice prizes such as brand new cars and also money. As camels have a sort of status symbol attached to them in India, the true glory for most camel owners competing in the Camel Beauty Festival is not much the gifts and rewards but the pride of knowing they have a winning camel in their household.



