American Buffalo, what once used to dominate the Great Plains in the millions, is now deemed an endangered species.

Photo by HowStuffWorks

Before Europeans ever traveled to the Americas, the American Buffalo had been dominating the Great Plains in the millions. Stretching from Alaska all the way to the Southern end of Texas this beautiful mammal covered, what later would become the majority of the United States. This mammal provided much benefit to the Great Plains. They were essential in creating a healthy habitat in the Great Plains for many other neighboring species. such as birds and even various plants known to the area. As they would search for food they would mush the soil with their hooves. This would prepare the soil for plant growth, and it also gave support to the expansion of native seeds, this would all help preserve a healthy ecosystem. Although these massive mammals grow to be 700-2000 lbs, they can suprisingly run pretty fast. Their average speed is between 30-35 mph.

However by the 1800's, a hunting bison craze ensued. It began through marketing of bison meat (commercial hunting) and to diminish the food source of the living Native American's of that time. This mass slaughter drastically reduced the total amount of overall bison living in the Americas. By the ends of the 1800's, the numbers dropped from roughly 30 million bison, to about a little over 1000 bison left in all of the Great Plains. Not all the killings came from the mass slaughter, around the same time a menacing cattle disease (Bovine disease) began to surge the population and consequently killed off a lot of the cattle in those days.

Mass pile of bison skulls Photo by Allthatsinteresting

As the extinction of buffalo seemed imminent at the time, in 1905 president Theodore Roosevelt along with others created the American Bison Society to secure the preservation of these species. Since then the numbers of bison in the Great Plains has increased. Although the numbers are no where near the precolonial times, the overall population of American Buffalo stem to about 30,000 in population.

Like and follow for more interesting articles.