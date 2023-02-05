Take a look at the magnificent details about a fascinating marine creature known as Blue Sea Dragon

Actual photo of a Blue Sea Dragon Slug Photo by Critter

Resembling something straight out of a Pokemon game, this beautiful marine species holds many aliases. It's correct name is Blue Gaucus, but is also commonly known as the Blue Sea Dragon, Sea Swallow, and Blue Angel Slug. They mostly dwell in areas and lands nearby the Indian and Atlantic Ocean, but more specifically in areas with warm and tropical temperatures. It forms part of type of species known as the nudibranch (same family as mollusks and sea slugs), and unlike most sea slugs which tend to roam around in the sea floor, this particular species often uses its ability to take in oxygen to float to the surface of the ocean, its blue coated color helps it from being effected by harmful UV rays. However its ability to float on the surface of the ocean deems to be fatal at times, as strong winds and currents forcibly lead them straight inland where they tend to get stuck and parish. For that reason, in certain beaches and coastal grounds its common to see dead Blue Sea Dragons.

Actual size of Blue Gaucus Photo by Tumblr

As of now they have been studies to only grow up to about an inch in size. However these little critters hold one big secret. Unlike other sea slugs, these beautiful creatures prey on sea creatures such as the Portuguese man-o-war jellyfish (also known as, the bluebottle jellyfish) and siphonophores. The interesting thing about that is that its prey holds venomous nematocysts that the Blue Sea Dragon can consume and hold in its body and use it to defend itself.

Governments warn the public not to touch these sea creatures due to the side effects that will come with being stung. Side effects of being stung include nausea, pain, vomiting, allergic reactions, dermatitis, and severe inflammation . Enough stings from this species of slug may become lethal for humans.

As of now the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has reported them being on the endangered species list.

