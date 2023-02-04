Netflix will began charging extra for password sharing starting in March, heres why

Photo by Wboy

As the use of streaming services has dominated the entertainment industry, many have popularized the custom of sharing their passwords with friends and relatives. However a particular streaming service, Netflix, has been working diligently to find efficient ways to crackdown on this new form of stream sharing. The company has reported that an estimated 100 million users around the world are watching its streaming service content by using passwords of other paying users and not paying for the service. For years rumors have spread about Netflix's decision to put an end to password sharing amongst its users. The United Kingdom has already instilled copyright laws that prohibit password sharing. Theoretically if Netflix wanted to, they could potentially take users who share passwords with others to court, as a criminal or civil matter.

Netflix's reason for all this in mainly due to profits. They claim that their profits have fallen noticeably in the past months and also their subscribers have decreased as well. Although they have not addressed to the public about taking legal action, they have stated that they plan to impose an additional charge towards the primary account of users. They will do this by adding an additional fee for every "added account” with the objective of making up for lost profits. The additional fee will be about 3 dollars added to the main account of the primary user. Netflix will provide an authentication code to anyone that uses the primary account outside of the household. They identify this by the users IP address.