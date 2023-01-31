Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate

Microplastic particles found in bloodstream Photo by PixaBay

In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.

Furthermore, recent studies funded by a UK based group called Common Seas and also by the Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development, have shown to prove that micro plastic particles have been found in the bloodstream and the feces of humans. The question now remains, what effect will this have on our bodies? Although the study that was done involved only 22 patients, the results where astonishing as over 70% of the blood samples provided showed noticeable amounts of different types of toxic polymers that are found in different types of plastic materials. There are five known highly used polymers for plastic products and materials we use in our daily lives. They are Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polypropylene (PP), Polymerized Styrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). These polymers are used in producing products like beverage bottles, packaged food, and plastic bags.

One study done in Germany showed that nano plastic materials have the ability to weaken the lipid membranes (the walls that surround all cells) which can affect the way they function and can even lead to cell death. All this has been a reasonable cause for concern to scientists.

