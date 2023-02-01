The rare Japanese wolf, thought to be extinct, has now been sighted and has given further hope to its existence.

The Japanese wolf, also known as the Honshū wolf (for being known to dwell in the islands of Honshū, Shikoku, and Kyūshū of Japan) once roamed the lands of Japan in abundance. In fact majority of dogs native to Japan nowadays have been found to contain wolf genetics in their DNA from previous hybridization in the past. However ever since 1905, they have been recorded of being an extinct animal since the 20th century. This is suspected to have happened not necessarily from poachers but from a rabies epidemic in the 17th century that caused a continuous purge of the species and also the growing change in agriculture and ranching of Japan, as they where once seen as pests.

A Dutch zoologist named Coenraad Jacob Temminck found the beautiful animal on January 23, 1905. However this Japanese wolf was consequently captured and killed off. It's pelt (skin) was then sent to the National History Museum located in London. These fascinating creatures are known for being smaller than the average grey wolf found in United States. In 1996, an amateur wolf hunter in Japan decided to go in search of this rare species of wolf and against all odds actually was successful in coming toe to toe with one of these fascinating animals. Locals of the archipelago of Japan have also reported numerous sightings, and sounds that resonate the exact howls of a wolf have been reported to reverberate throughout the surrounding forests. They have also discovered much evidence of bones, droppings and pieces of fur that seem profoundly similar to that of a wolf.

