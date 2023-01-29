The beguiling background of the plant dubbed the Queen of all Flowers

Actual image of the Titan Arum (Corpse Flower) Photo by Eden Project

The Titan Arum, also known as the Corpse Flower is the largest unbranched inflorescence in the whole world. It can be found in its native land of Indonesia, more specifically found in the western side of the second largest island of Indonesia, Sumatra. It was first recorded blooming in Kew (a district in London) in 1889. These unique flowers have been known for growing relatively large in size, as some have been known to reach heights of up to 8 feet, and one being known to have reached a height of 12 feet.

Image showing the life cycle of the corpse flower Photo by Chicago Botanic

The Titan Arum consists of an inner flower spike, known as a spadix and covering the spadix is this red colored petal curtain covering the spadix is known as the spathe. The Corpse Flower holds a unique ability to warm itself. However when it does began this process, it continues to increase in temperature. This process therefore produces an intense strong smelly odor when in bloom that repels anyone close by, except for insects and other bugs, most common are flies. It also gives off a reddish tone that looks and smells like decaying meat to allure pollinators to it.

This flower however is very shy in producing, as it may take about 7-9 years of constant cultivation to make one bloom. As of now there is active research being done to investigate and find out if this plant carries a specific protein that can be used combat a dangerous parasitic disease called African trypanosomiasist, also known as, "sleeping sickness". This desease has been killing thousands of people each year in the sub-Saharan side of Africa.

