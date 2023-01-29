Urgent search for capsule that can expose anyone to radiation in Australia

Small capsule with enough radiation to put someone in danger is out being searched Photo by The West

A small capsule containing hazardous material that has the potential to expose anyone to relatively strong radiation, is on loose and hiding from all of us. The truth being that anyone exposed to radiation can lead to long term health issues, such as cancer. The damage is equivalent to about 10 X-Rays. That's enough to burn the skin and other damage to the human body. As groups of experts and government officials race to find the 8 millimeter by 6 millimeter sized capsule, investigators have come to the conclusion of how the capsule may have become lost. It is believed that this mistake must have been caused by a loose bolt and the vibration of the moving truck, that had also been missing from the truck carrying the capsule.

Map showing route truck was allegedly on Photo by Emergency WA

It was traveling from a mine located in the remote part Pilbara, which is north of the state of Western Australia to a depot in Perth about 870 miles away. Once word came out about the hazardous material being lost on the road, risking anyone who deemed to close, the Superintendent of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services named David Gill, stated,"We are starting to comb roads and other areas in the search zones, specifically Great Northern Highway in Perth's northeast".

These search crews quickly designed a plan and searched areas around the initial mine site where the capsule was being held, as well as areas around the route the truck was in. As the risk of anyone being harmed by this hazardous material, government officials have warned the public not to touch the dangerous device and to also stay at least 15 feet away, and to immediately contact local emergency services.

