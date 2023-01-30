One of the most spectacular phenomenas of our modern world, the Aurora Borealis.

Beautiful view of the Aurora Borealis Photo by Nutexzles

Iceland is known for being one of the best known locations to truly appreciate and enjoy the "one in a lifetime" experience of seeing the Aurora Borealis in person. This magnificent phenomenon gets its name from Galileo Galilei, a famous astronomer that named it after a greek goddess known as "Aurora". This view is a result of millions of tiny charged protons and electrons that continuously collide amongst each other and atmospheric gases that surround the area.

The process of how the aurora borealis is created also has to do with the exterior energy particles from the sun that continuously impact the Earth's upper layer of its atmosphere. These particles are known for coming to the atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph. As the planet redirects the energy back to our poles, the planet's magnetic field protects us from the radiation and other harm that could come from it.

Northern lights in Iceland Photo by AllThingsIceland.com

Some of the best known locations to witness for yourself these beautiful displays of natural light is in Northern America, but more specifically, the northwestern territories of Canada, such as the Yukon, and Nunavut and also in Alaska. These auroral views can also be seen hovering over the southern tip of both Greenland and Iceland, and in the northern coast of Norway and Siberia.

The best times to go and catch a glimpse of these beautiful lights is between September all the way to April, although many says the ending months of the year are the best times to go. Also experienced visitors have mentioned that early morning the lights are particularly brighter than other times of day, and that it enhances the experience of travelers.

Like and follow for more interesting articles.