Background info on this massive statue of a young Mao Zedong that sits on an ancient island located in China

Birds eye view of the young Mao Zedong statue Photo by China.org

Made fully of granite, this massive statue replicating a young version of former leader Mao Zedong can be found in Changsha, Hunan, China. This city known as Changsha in China, is documented in being more than three thousand years old. The history of this region is so rich and diverse in culture and influence from the Chinese government. This can be seen by its temples, ancient surrounding buildings and to how the city has evolved through all this time with its new tech and modern skyscrapers.

The extraordinary monument stands at a height of 105 feet tall and stretches out to 272 feet. The statue was situated there after Zedong was greatly inspired back in 1925. He wrote a famous poem about the city of Changsha where he described the beautiful natural environment of Orange island, (which opened in 1904). Estimated to have cost a total of 300 million U.S dollars, the grand sculpture depicts a young Mao Zedong. This was meant to be designed in a way that gave a positive focused image to the upcoming generations in China. He has always been depicted as an elder and it gives direction show the experience and wisdom he's given to his people, however with this new design of him being portrayed as a younger figure, the governments objective is to bring hope and sort of example for the youth to have the same vigor, thoughtfulness, and determination one can notice in the sculptures eyes.

Up close image of the young Mao Zedong statue Photo by Pinterest

The Hunan Provincial People's Government initiating the building of the sculpture in 2007. It was then completed two years later, and is washed each year at least once.

Like and follow for more interesting articles.