Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing

On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.

Aboard the flight was 63 passengers and 12 crew members. A total of 75 people lost their lives on Flight 593. Not one survivor remained. As rescue crew members arrived to the scene it was initially explained and thought too had been some form of computer interface malfunction, that occurred in the plane for it to have lost such control leading to the crash. From a height of 33,000 feet to crashing at ground level in just two and a half minutes, the question remained as to why the plane dramatically lost altitude in such a quick manner. It was not until these rescue worker found the black boxes that the truth was exposed.

According the the audio and transcripts recorded from the black boxes, Kudrinsky had put the plane on autopilot and while maybe trying to be a "fun dad" let his daughter play with the steering wheel, giving her the impression that she was in control of the plane. With this going on, for some reason, Kudrinsky felt there was no danger and lost sight at what his kids where doing in the cockpit (completely against airline policy). Eldar, Kudrinsky's son, seeing the fun his sister was having decided to take a jab at trying out the steering wheel. However unlike his sister, Eldar put too much pressure onto the control column and temporarily disengaged the autopilot feature.

This made the plane turn almost at 180 degrees and consequently made the plane lose much altitude. It made the plane go into a nose dive. Kudrinsky realizing the severity of what was going on tried his best to regain control of the plane, but the G-force created from the rapid loss of altitude made this extremely hard to do. In a moment of great opportunity, he managed to make the plane level out however he had over corrected the plane which created the plane to further lose control and spiral down to its demise. This all turned out to be one costly mistake for the pilot and a lesson learned for others whom have peoples lives at hand.

