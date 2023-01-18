The history and background of the magnificent creativity of latte art

Photo by ByTheSea

One of the most impressive skills in the coffee universe, is the ability to create latte art. Latte art is an impressive technique baristas use when preparing coffee. The process is created when the barista skillfully pours micro-foam (made out of milk) into a shot of espresso. This results in a beautiful inspiring design on the surface of the ones latte. This kind of artistry displays true authentic creativity from the barista, giving the customer a true java experience while savoring their delicious coffee.

Although the root to where latte art truly originated from is a little hazy to trace back, what is known is that during the 1980's to 1990's is when it truly boomed in popularity across Europe and United States. Much is credited to a man named David Schomer (from Seattle,Washington) whom is said to have popularized the world of latte art. He was owner of a coffee shop called Espresso Vivace. Schomer is also credited for creating and popularizing the famous latte design, the rosette, back in 1992. He mentions to have been inspired by photographs he saw of a coffee shop in Italy, Cafe Mateki.

The Rosette design Photo by CaffeineVibe

Through the years latte art has evolved into baristas being able to express themselves and create new designs never seen before. There are two types of forms in making these designs. One being what is known as "free pour" in which the barista makes their design while pouring the micro-foam into the espresso. The other is known as "etching". This form of creativity involves using a thin metal stirrer to create a design after the micro-foam is poured into the espresso. Whichever the barista chooses to use, the outcomes are truly marvelous. A variety of original designs include the rosette, the tulip, the swan, and the heart, just to name a few.

Variety of popular latte designs created over the years Photo by Imbarista.com

