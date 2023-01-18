Method of using fish skin to heal burn wounds has proven to be effective in the medical field

Real images of patients given tilapia skin to treat burn wounds Photo by Hospimedica

According to the World Health Organization about 180,000 people die each year from burns. With that said, this method of using sterilized fish (tilapia) skin has deemed to be effective in producing a quicker healing process, in diminishing the pain a patient may suffer through their burns, the decrease of material change and rewrapping wounds, and also proving to be more cost efficient. According to the National Library of Medicine, the fish skin acts as a temporary skin substitute. It has had tremendous benefits that reduces the inflammatory responses and also advances the process in which the pro-inflammatory cytokines (substance that is secreted normally by cells found in the inmune system) began to aid in wound healing. Fish skin is known to have non infectious microorganisms, be hydrated and contain high levels of type 1 and type 3 collagen, this type of protein has been known to have outstanding benefits to human skin.

Doctor preparing fish skin for procedure on patient Photo by Reuters

This method has been used more in governments that lack human skin, pig skin, and artificial options that are widely available in the United States to treat severe burns, such as in Brazil. Since tilapia is an abundant commodity in Brazil’s rivers and fish farms, it has been treated and sterilized by scientist, and sent it to other labs that focus on irradiation to kill viruses before packaging and refrigeration. Once it passes the cleansing process, it can last for up to two years without holding the strong smell a fish may give off.

As the patient comes in to the hospital the fish skin is placed directly onto the burned space and covered with a bandage wrap, without the need for any type of ointment or cream. After about a week or so, doctors will observe the wound and decide whether or not to apply new tilapia skin or to remove the bandage. The tilapia skin at this point will be dried up and loose enough to where the skin can be peeled away.

