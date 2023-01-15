The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

Fremont Troll, Seattle, Washington Photo by Michael Matti

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.

Photo of the statue being created, Bardanes (top center) Photo by Webber, Phil H.

The winner of this competition was local artist/sculptor Steven Badanes who won in 1989 and in turn created what is known today as the legendary Fremont Troll Statue or to what is also known as the Troll Under the Bridge Statue in 1990. Although the statue was envisioned and designed by Badanes himself, he was not alone in the process in making such a unique art piece underneath the Aurora Bridge (between Linden Avenue N and Winslow Place N). With the help of a team of three brilliant minded artists, and many other hard working volunteers, the 18 foot structure was created. It was made out of steel rebar, wire, concrete and has a total weight of about 13,000 lbs. Badanes credited his artistic vision to a famous Norwegian fairy tale called the "Three Billy Goats Gruff", in which three goats must cross a bridge that is guarded by a menacing troll.

