Massive sinkhole that appeared in Chile last year ranked as one of the deepest ever discovered.

Massive sinkhole in Chile Photo by STRINGER/REUTERS

A gigantic sinkhole was found in a known mining ground near the town of Tierra Amarilla, Chile( in the Atacama Desert) on July 30, 2022. The towns main source of income derives from their mines, and is a known mining hub for Chile, which is one of the world's largest copper producers. The land where the sinkhole was discovered is co-owned by a Canadian mining company called Lundin Mining Corp, approximately 413 miles north of the capital city of Santiago, Chile. Initially reported by the Chilean National Geology and Mining Service to be about 82 feet in diameter, this was quickly recanted by further studies proving the massive sinkhole had overwhelmingly increased in size in just a few weeks. As of now the sinkhole has width of about 160 feet and a depth of about 655 feet. Many questions began to arise as to how this sinkhole opened up, and investigation began to take place.

Birds eye view of massive Chilean sinkhole Photo by Juan Erazo

Since then, local authorities have strongly expressed their belief that the sinkhole had been a direct factor of the continuous mining done over the years. Although sinkholes do occur naturally by dissolved bed rock that form from groundwater that is located underneath the surface of the ground, it has also been known to form from heavy industrial work, such as construction and mining. Further investigation is still ensuing, however patterns of mine work have shown to be a direct contributor to sinkholes along the mining areas, for example a major sinkhole appeared in 2013 at Santos mine in Chile. Since then the Lundin Mining Corp has faced charges related to the sinkhole and could face permanent closure, have its environmental permit denied for good, be fined an estimated $13 million, and more serious penalties for serious environmental damage to the area.

