The Mirror in the sky, a beautiful natural phenomenon that occurs in Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flats

Beautiful sunset portrait of the Uyuni Salt Flats Photo by LivingNomad.com

The Uyuni Salt Flats (Salar de Uyuni), also known as the "Mirror in the sky" fill a space of more than 4,050 square miles and sits at an altitude of roughly 11,811 feet above sea level. It is known to be the largest salt flat in the world. Studies have shown it to have once held abundant lakes that have since then evaporated and left behind salt minerals scattered all over the region in polygon shapes. During specific times of the year, normally December through April, neighboring lakes overflow and run onto the flats. This causes a thin layer of water that transforms the salt flats into a marvelous reflection of the sky.

Uyuni, Bolivia Photo by Bing

This particular region of Uyuni, Bolivia has been a hub spot for movie films such as hit movies like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Salt & Fire. The salt flat also produces the majority of Bolivias salt that is then extracted and processed for human consumption and for livestock. It also contains massive amounts of lithium beneath the ground, which is expected to stimulate the Bolivian economy for the next 100 years.

Real night photo of the Uyuni Salt Flats Photo by BoliviaTravelSite

Many tourists experience altitude sickness and warn that if you intend to stay after dark to experience the majestic breath taking view this region offers, bringing warm clothes is a must as temperatures tend to plummet close to below zero. As it spans at an enormous size of an equivalent eight New York City's put together, it can easily be seen from outer space. Also its gleaming bright white reflection and for being such a flat surface it makes it easy to spot from above. NASA, other agencies and private companies have been known to use its region to calibrate satellite orbits in space. It is reported that famous astronaut Neil Armstrong once mistook the Uyuni Salt Flats for being a gigantic glacier during his mission on the moon.