Research gives light to Greenland's massive ice sheet melting quicker than recently believed

During the last 20 years, the excess in carbon emissions have risen to greater heights. This has brought world wide global climate change that has created new weather patterns and behaviors, such as glacier melting, droughts, wildfires, and extreme weather throughout the world. With this said, one of the greater concerns of the global climate change has been the rising of oceanic water levels. Greenland, known for being the world's largest island (more than three times the size of the state of Texas), has become a cause for concern amongst many scientists. According to new studies, Greenland’s ice sheet have been melting with speeds faster than initially estimated. This enormous ice sheet has an average thickness of 5,000 feet but can grow to more than 10,000 feet in thickness. It reaches a distance of more than 700,000 square miles, which is about 80% of Greenland's total land.

Much of the previous research has been done on the Southern Eastern and Northern parts of the land mass. However new studies were performed on the South Western part of the island, giving insight to further evidence of the ice liquifying. Not only has it been the warming of nearby oceans that have caused this big problem but also negative changes to our atmosphere have brought in warmer temperatures and "summer" weather to the western region of Greenland. As of April 2002 to July 2022 the arctic island has lost a whopping estimate of 5,000 gigatons of ice to its nearby oceans and seas. Sea levels worldwide are projected to rise by 8 to about 36 inches by the end of the century. Although this may not seem like a lot through human eye, the effects are expected to be disastrous for human civilization, as rising tides and heavier storms will make it difficult to live in.

