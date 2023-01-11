Siberian tiger that killed teenage boy at SF Zoo shows the effect of animal bullying

Image of a tiger (Not Tatiana) Photo by Pinterest

Since the opening of zoos in the United States began back in 1874, human-animal interactions became a thriving business as many visitors enjoyed the experience. However there have been cases where zoo visiting has been fatal. Take for instance the case of a 4 year old Siberian tiger named Tatiana. Back in the year 2007 on Christmas Day, a horrific and tragic event took place. Tatiana escaped her dwelling area and proceeded to seemingly target and severely attack three young men, with one being a 17 year old named Carlos Sousa Jr. who received fatal injuries.

Sousa, had gone to the zoo with two of his friends Amritpal "Paul" Dhaliwal, 19 and Kulbir Dhaliwal , 23 whom were brothers. Paul confessed to authorities that prior to the fatal incident, the trio had been waving and yelling at the tiger. The young men had also been found to be under the influences of alcohol and marijuana. Many have suspected through the years that Tatiana may have felt taunted and agitated by the three. She was shot in the forehead by responding on scene police officers.

Reanimation of Tatiana's escape from moat Photo by Alex Bevan

An investigation ensued and detectives found that the moat where Tatiana was kept was significantly lower than the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) national standards. Both families of the victims tried to sue the zoo for recklessness and negligence and ultimately settled the lawsuit. It is interesting to note what Laurie Gage, a tiger expert who investigated the scene wrote in her report, " After a kill, I find it interesting the tiger would leave a kill to go after something else unless there were a compelling reason... The tiger passed exhibits with warthogs, which it ignored as it followed (the blood trail?) of the two brothers to the Terrace Cafe outside the dining area".

The San Francisco Zoo remains open and has not reported such a horrific attack since.

