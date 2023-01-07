Ambitious new plan for City of Dubai despite global economic crisis

Cristoval Victorial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJNPg_0k41UphX00
City of DubaiPhoto bySaptama Financiera

Despite the global economy being at its lowest point since the last recession, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, unveiled early Wednesday during the UAE Annual Government meeting held in Abu Dhabi, its ambitious plan to optimize its own economy. Although Dubai's economy was impacted by global events that have taken place in the recent years such as Covid, it has continued to recover and has grown economically with a 4.6% increase in the first three quarters of year 2022.

Dubai's newly created economic agenda, has been dubbed the name "D33". It's plan is to strengthen the economy in various ways within the next ten years. This includes a plan to double foreign trade by increasing the value of domestic demands of goods and services to a whopping estimate of almost seven trillion U.S. dollars and to also increase foreign investments by adding an estimated 400 cities to the emirates list of trading partners. These new partners will bring in an annual revenue of roughly 16 billion U.S dollars. In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed wrote, "We have more than 300,000 investors in Dubai... and I invite everyone to join our journey to be one of the fastest growing cities in the world".

The emirate is also seeking to boost its manufacturing and logistics divisions as part of the agenda, and will contribute around 27 billion annually to digital transformation projects. The newly formed plan contains many more economic strategies that are hoped to position the emirate in the ranks of being in the top three cities of the world, as an economic global hub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BavmB_0k41UphX00
Sheikh Mohammed of the Emirate of DubaiPhoto byVisaDekho

