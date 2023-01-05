The story behind the bizarre hand in the desert

Mano del desierto sculpture Photo by Antofagasta

Found right in the middle of what is known as the the Atacama Desert (a region spanning roughly 600-700 miles wide) of northern Chile, lies this unusual fascinating cement hand structure that seems to rise out of the barren sand. This structure was not a crafted masterpiece created by natural forces, its creator is a man known for his artistic hand sculptures. On 28 March 1992, chilean sculptor Mario Irarrázabal, completed this creative sculpture and revealed it to the public. Since then it has become a popular attraction for tourists who find themselves traveling on the Pan-American Hwy (Route 5).

Irarrázabal's idea behind this enormous hand was to symbolize human loneliness, suffering, and fragility. It was meant to honor, or pay homage to all humans who feel a sense of weakness and vulnerability in the face of oppression and injustices around the world.

Due to the sculpture being place in such a remote location, its commonly a target point for vandalism. Although signs are put asking visitors not to touch the sculpture every year, they surprisingly seem to vanish into thin air. To battle the vandalism a plan is set in place twice a year where local community organizations gather a group of employees and volunteers and clean off all graffiti and profanity. Mario Irarrázabal once expressed his view on the vandalism of his art piece, "These are not offensive scribbles, but people writing their name in an attempt to be a part of the work".

Being the hand is left handed many have asked themselves if Irarrázabal ever sculpted a right hand. The answer is yes! It is known as "The Fingers of Punta del Este". It is located about 1,200 miles east of the "Hand of the Desert" in Uruguay. He has created many other popular hand sculptures around the world.

Photo by Sebástian Freire

