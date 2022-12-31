China breaks record creating an "artificial sun" five times hotter than the actual sun

Photo by Foronuclear

On the early morning of May 28, 2021, the Chinese government achieved something miraculous. They managed to superheat plasma to temperatures that were calculated to be five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes. This also lead to China breaking the record for the longest sustained nuclear fusion. This experiment was done at the Southwestern Institute of Physics (SWIP) in Chengdu, China. The project known as Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) gave way to this remarkable milestone in nuclear fusion.

Inside of reactor chamber when heating up Photo by Screenrant

Inside photo of reactor chamber Photo by Xinhua

The "artificial sun", costing more than 1 trillion dollars, is created by a process in which the reactor chamber generates enormous power by registering powerful magnetic fields to hydrogen molecules, which in turn compress it with such force that it began's to create a plasma that can reach temperatures of more than 270 million degrees Fahrenheit, this estimates to be about ten times hotter than the nucleus of the Sun. This reaction generates extraordinary amounts of energy when the atoms fuse together, however the plasma is contained with other magnets and a supercooling technology attached to the reaction chamber. If approved by the government for further use, reports add that it may power China as a whole for about a decade, all through clean energy.

China's 'artificial sun' nuclear reactor Photo by VCG via Getty Images

One of the main hurdles has been finding a way to handle plasma that's hot enough to fuse. Heating plasma hotter than the sun has been achieved before and is relatively easy for scientist in the field, but the tricky part is finding a way to harness and control its power so that it doesn’t burn the reactor walls without also ruining the fusion process. Nuclear fusion may be the cleanest energy source available in our modern times, and is capable of generating massive amounts of energy into electricity. This process uses no fossil fuels, it does not leave behind toxic radioactive waste, and is proven to be a safer alternative.

Like and follow for more