This year in 2022, the world's oldest person at the time, died at 119 years of age

Cristoval Victorial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xHbB_0jvyNHCt00
Photos of Kane Tanaka when she was young and olderPhoto bySmithsonianMag

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese supercentenarian woman famously known for holding the Guinness world record title as the oldest living person and oldest living woman died earlier this year. She lived up to be 119 years and 107 days old, and has witnessed the beginning and end of five Japanese imperial reigns and has seen the formation of two world wars. Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the same year the Wright Brothers successfully flew and controlled one of their first motor driven aircrafts, and also the year when Henry Ford began selling the famous Model A vehicle for $850.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01s17z_0jvyNHCt00
Photo of Kane Tanaka (sitting in the center) with her brothers and sistersPhoto byGuinness World Records

She was the seventh child in her family out of eight children, and married at the age of 19 in 1922, meeting her husband just one day before their wedding day. Tanaka had four children of her own and later adopted a niece from her husbands side of the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgNn9_0jvyNHCt00
Kane Tanaka (lower left) her husband, relatives and childPhoto byGuinness World Records

In 1937, her husband was drafted into military to fight in the war known as the Second Sino-Japanese War, while her oldest son fought in World War II, in which he ultimately was held as a prisoner of war towards the end of WW2 by the Soviet Union, until finally being released and returned home in 1947. This forced her to stay behind and keep her small family business going. She made and sold sticky rice, udon noodles, and zenzai, a traditional Japanese dessert soup made with azuki beans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyMKh_0jvyNHCt00
ZenzaiPhoto byJustonecookbook

The Nagano region of Japan is widely known for having the longest life expectancy in the world. This region is close to where Kane Tanaka grew up. She credits her family, her faith in God, respecting her sleep, her display of positivity and hope, eating healthy, practising mathematics and staying regularly active both in physical and mind for her longevity. Truly a remarkable woman.

Like and follow for more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Premium content only on NewsBreak. Background in analytical research and a reliable source when it comes to content. Focus on global news, local news and viewer worthy articles. Enjoy and follow for more.

Concord, CA
3350 followers

More from Cristoval Victorial

California State

Biotech company released 2.4 billions GM Mosquitoes in two parts of the U.S

The mosquito is surprisingly dubbed the most deadliest, most dangerous animal in the world and is also one of the smallest. Although its classified as an insect it belongs part of the animal kingdom. This tiny animal is responsible for an estimated 750,000 to one million human deaths per year. Mosquitos are known to be vectors. A vector is an animal, or an insect, that spreads viruses, harmful bacteria, and parasites to people and animals. These viruses and parasites that mosquitoes spread can make you sick or even be fatal, such as Malaria which is responsible for over half a million fatal infections every year. The danger is high as it only takes just a few infected mosquitoes to create a large outbreak in a community and infect people with various diseases.

Read full story
515 comments

Mysterious balls of lightning continue to puzzle scientists

Actual photo of lightning ball phenomenonPhoto byShutterstock. This bizarre phenomenon has puzzled many from our days to even back in history. These luminous balls have been found to be in old mythological writings found in the Argentinean and Chilean culture. However one of the first documented recordings of these lightning balls was in the year 1638 A.D. It was described as a "great ball of fire" that moved and went into a window of an English church. The earliest known written reference comes from a European monk back in 1195 A.D.

Read full story
353 comments
Tampa, FL

Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brew

Collision aftermathPhoto byFlorida Highway Patrol via AP. Almost everyday there are reports of semi trucks rolling over and spilling cargo onto roadways and highways, however some spills seem to be more memorable than others. Take for instance what happen in the Sunshine State of Florida. Just a few months ago, on September 21, 2022 all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 (about 30 miles north of Tampa) resembled a party house that got just a little to wild. A multi vehicle collision occurred around 6am on the interstate. This resulted in a whole barrage of beers falling out of one of the trucks.

Read full story
3 comments

3D printing advancements may revolutionize the way we live

Technology as a whole has advanced rapidly throughout the last few decades. This has opened the doors to faster change and more efficient progress for us as a people. This has caused an acceleration of the rate of change of the way we live. 3D Printing, also known as additive manufacturing or rapid prototyping, has become one of these new technologies set to transform the way we live. Since the first patent was filed in the 1980s, 3D printing is used and has impacted many modern industries, such as the global fashion, manufacturing, and food industry. 3D printing has also proved to be very beneficial in education, and most recent, in construction.

Read full story
1 comments
Savannah, GA

The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at sea

On February 5, 1958, a horrific and tragic event took place. An F-86 fighter jet had collided with a B-47 bomber carrying a Mark 15 hydrogen bomb in mid-air during a training exercise. The B-47 bomber was completing a simulated combat mission, while carrying this nuclear warhead, from the Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Although the bomb has fully functional nuclear components inside of it, the bomb needs a plutonium nuclear capsule which is required for a nuclear explosion which was not present at the time. An Atomic Energy Agency (AEC) to the U.S Air Force holds a “Transfer of Custody” receipt, dated 4 February 1958, that confirms no nuclear capsule was present, therefore no nuclear explosion is allegedly possible to occur.

Read full story
76 comments

Israel's desalination plants have restored more than 55% of fresh water back to its lake and water reserves.

As climate change and inefficient water management has left lakes and reservoirs drying up all over the Middle East and beyond, the Israeli government have created desalination plants that convert salt water into fresh drinkable water. Their plan was to pump water from the nearby Mediterranean sea, take the salt out of it and send it traveling throughout the country to the lake when needed. This would ensure an abundant water supply for its agriculture and people.

Read full story
296 comments

How the use of toilets became luxury in the medieval times

At the time the Roman Empire ended in the year 476 A.D, they had engineered impressive public work projects such as the paved roads that survived long after the empire had fallen to the water supply systems they created. They demonstrated to be ahead of their time. Aqueducts were created to direct water from rivers for long distances. Another notable achievement was the “Cloaca Maxima”, also known historically as the "Great Sewer system" of its time that was built in Rome. The sewer system was then implemented in other major cities near Rome. It also had many large public baths, which included a heating system. This gave way to the creation of public restrooms in Ancient Rome. With the help of running water below in the canals they were able to use the water to transport all the waste to a chosen location.

Read full story
69 comments

Famous Berlin Aquadom shatters containing more than 1500 fish

German police have reported that at approximately 5:45 in the morning on December 16, 2022, this massive cylindrical tank ruptured. An estimated 264,172 gallons of salt water filled the whole hotel and street area with water. Holding more than 1,500 fish, it caused extensive damage to the interior of the hotel, and other surrounding businesses, such as cafe's, restaurants, including a known Lindt chocolate shop nearby. The event nearly killed off all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time when the tank burst. The Berlin district government stated that “a few fish at the bottom of the tank” survived and could still be saved. Roughly 100 different types species of fish were affected, the vast majority of the tropical fish had died, because the cold weather had made rescue attempts more difficult. The aquadom housed fishes such as the blue tang and the clownfish, these two colorful species are recognized for being in the movie, Finding Nemo. The elevator within this tank was known for its glass beautiful view of the marine life surrounding its guests.

Read full story
1 comments

New advanced high tech gloves allow users to feel in virtual reality

Virtual reality has progressed tremendously throughout the years, making what you see become more life every year technology advances. The only thing missing has been the ability to feel what you see. The experience felt right until you tried to reach out and touch something, until one remembered that well, you can't yet. Until now. Researchers have solved the revolving question of whether we will be able to access our sense within virtual reality. With a new kind of glove that allows users to truly feel objects in their artificial environments without heavy, bulky machines weighing them down.

Read full story
Key Largo, FL

This historical national park in Florida has become tourists favorite destination

This awe inspiring one of a kind location was named after a former newspaper editor for the Miami Herald and a well known Everglades conservationist, John D. Pennekamp. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park was developed in 1963 in Key Largo, Florida. This resulted in the national park becoming the United States first underwater national park.

Read full story
1 comments

A closer look at the vision NeuraLink intends to create

Neuralink is a nanobiotechnology company which its main objective, as of now, is to develop implantable brain-computer interface's (BCI) that would be capable to integrate our consciousness to directly to humans, computers, and other forms of artificial intelligence. The company was founded by Elon Musk, Max Hodak and a founding team of six other scientists and engineers, these intelligent beings have been behind the design and ingenuity of such devices. The company's headquarters is in the Pioneer Building in San Francisco.

Read full story
10 comments

The story behind the famous external staircases founded in Brazil

Actual image of staircases in the Copan BuildingPhoto byInstagram. Titled after an ancient Mayan city located in Honduras (but also an acronym for its original developer, Companhia Pan-Americana de Hotéis e Turismo), the Copan Building (Edificio Copan) is a 460 foot, 38-story residential building in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This apartment complex has gained a reputation of being one of the most important and memorable buildings in São Paulo. Its beginnings stem back to the year 1952, when construction began. Although there were a few halts along the progress of the project, it was completed in 1966. In 1951, well known architect Oscar Niemeyer presented Edifício Copan as one of the prestigious projects selected for the 400 year anniversary of São Paulo. Reports claim the idea came from the Rockefeller Center in New York and the goal in mind was to create something that would both mix offices and houses, but also represent the prosperity of the city of Sao Paolo.

Read full story

The feral life of "Boss" the over 600 lbs Grizzly Bear

Boss, becoming one of Banff National Park's (located in Alberta’s rocky mountains) most known of all grizzly bears located there, is estimated to being born in the beginnings of the 2000's. At only roughly 20 years of age this grizzly has an interesting story behind him. He is recorded as being the largest bear within the Banff National Park, weighing over 600 lbs, and clearly dominates all other animals in his habitat. There is also reports of him killing and eating other bears that have posed a threat to his dominance, which is not at all common for grizzly bears to do. In 2013, a group of hikers came across Boss red handed grubbing on an animal carcass, which led to the pathway being closed off temporarily due to safety risk concerns. It's safe to say this bear has no competition. In spite of this, he’s developed a sort of reputation for coexisting with humans from afar. No reports have ever been made against him.

Read full story
4 comments
Hawaii State

Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022

Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura. On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.

Read full story
4 comments

Introducing an unreal eucalyptus tree species you never knew about

Real image of rare eucalyptusPhoto bySEAN D THOMAS/Shutterstock. The rainbow eucalyptus tree, or better know by its binomial name the Eucalyptus deglupta, can be found in its native tropical habitat of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Papa New Guinea. It is the only Eucalyptus species to be found in a rainforest and can be distinguished by its rainbow colored bark. It thrives in rich medium-to-wet soil, it loves a full sun and is not a big fan of frost, as they don't tend to survive those types of environments. These trees are known to be fast growing trees, gaining up to three feet per year. In their native environment, rainbow eucalyptus trees can grow to be over 200 feet tall ! However, they tend to stay around 100 feet in the U.S. typically because they won't grow quite as tall outside their native tropical forest habitat, as they seem to help each other grow through the roots and soil.

Read full story
61 comments

The Cardiac Arete, the ascent of an alpine tower that has lured many mountaineers to attempt to conquer.

Sitting at an elevation of 8,530 ft, The Cardiac Arete is one of two well known routes on the classic alpine tower in the Canadian Rockies (Alberta, Canada) known as the Grand Sentinel. This is a quartzite tower in the Moraine Lake, Lake Louise area of the Canadian Rockies, that dwells in the Banff National Park by the famous Valley of the Ten Peaks. To get to this 330ft obelisk quartzite rock tower, you need to follow The Larch Valley Trail which happens to be the highest main trails in the Rockies. It has been called "the most beautiful day hike in Canada". The hike alone contains many magnificent view such as the beautiful Moraine Lake, the famous Valley Of The Ten Peaks (which is depicted on the Canadian 20 dollar bill), and a flower filled alpine meadow above the tree line.

Read full story
14 comments
Earle, AR

Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history

Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.

Read full story
50 comments

The rise of gift card scamming

Americans have reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) a recorded $3.56 billion U.S dollars loss to online fraud in the first six months of 2022, becoming an almost 50% increase from the same time period as last years report. Out of all the nations in our world, the United States has been affected the most, mainly through cyberattacks. However one form of scamming called gift card scamming has taken its victims hard earned money in a simple way.

Read full story

Space exploration achieves new heights as we advance to the year 2023

The resurrection of the U.S Space Force (the smallest U.S. armed service) consisting of 8,400 military personnel, the commercialization of space travel taking off, and other monumental achievements for mankind, we continue to further our knowledge of our universe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy