This year in 2022, the world's oldest person at the time, died at 119 years of age

Photos of Kane Tanaka when she was young and older Photo by SmithsonianMag

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese supercentenarian woman famously known for holding the Guinness world record title as the oldest living person and oldest living woman died earlier this year. She lived up to be 119 years and 107 days old, and has witnessed the beginning and end of five Japanese imperial reigns and has seen the formation of two world wars. Tanaka was born January 2, 1903, the same year the Wright Brothers successfully flew and controlled one of their first motor driven aircrafts, and also the year when Henry Ford began selling the famous Model A vehicle for $850.

Photo of Kane Tanaka (sitting in the center) with her brothers and sisters Photo by Guinness World Records

She was the seventh child in her family out of eight children, and married at the age of 19 in 1922, meeting her husband just one day before their wedding day. Tanaka had four children of her own and later adopted a niece from her husbands side of the family.

Kane Tanaka (lower left) her husband, relatives and child Photo by Guinness World Records

In 1937, her husband was drafted into military to fight in the war known as the Second Sino-Japanese War, while her oldest son fought in World War II, in which he ultimately was held as a prisoner of war towards the end of WW2 by the Soviet Union, until finally being released and returned home in 1947. This forced her to stay behind and keep her small family business going. She made and sold sticky rice, udon noodles, and zenzai, a traditional Japanese dessert soup made with azuki beans.

Zenzai Photo by Justonecookbook

The Nagano region of Japan is widely known for having the longest life expectancy in the world. This region is close to where Kane Tanaka grew up. She credits her family, her faith in God, respecting her sleep, her display of positivity and hope, eating healthy, practising mathematics and staying regularly active both in physical and mind for her longevity. Truly a remarkable woman.

