Mysterious balls of lightning continue to puzzle scientists

Actual photo of lightning ball phenomenon Photo by Shutterstock

This bizarre phenomenon has puzzled many from our days to even back in history. These luminous balls have been found to be in old mythological writings found in the Argentinean and Chilean culture. However one of the first documented recordings of these lightning balls was in the year 1638 A.D. It was described as a "great ball of fire" that moved and went into a window of an English church. The earliest known written reference comes from a European monk back in 1195 A.D.

Real photo of the mysterious electrical orb phenomenon Photo by Twitter

These electric orbs have fascinated and bedazzled many witnesses and scientists for centuries. The bizarre phenomenon, has commonly appeared during or after thunderstorms. It has been described to float in a shape of a sphere, move sporadically, and has been known to form in different colors such as a light to dark blue to an orange or yellow shade. It also does not last to long, disappearing within a few seconds. That's why sightings and the ability to study and research this bizarre phenomenon has been fairly difficult to do so. The measurement of these electrical orbs have been observed to be the size of a normal beach ball to the size of an average city bus, although there has been no evidence of an electrical orb that big. These objects have reportedly been witnessed chasing aircrafts at high altitudes and at extreme speeds, or drifting slowly close to the ground. They also have been known to contain a strong sulfuric odor.

A well known university in China (Northwest Normal University) accidentally video taped, and using spectrometers, documented one of these lightning balls while studying a 2012 thunderstorm. The ball appeared in thin air right after a lightning bolt struck the ground. They observed it traveling horizontally for about 30 ft. The spectrometer was able to detect elements such as silicon, iron, and calcium in the inside the ball, "all of which were also present in the local soil".

Despite many investigations and experiments that have been done to explain this mysterious phenomenon, scientists state they have much more to learn about these electrical orbs.