Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brew

Collision aftermath Photo by Florida Highway Patrol via AP

Almost everyday there are reports of semi trucks rolling over and spilling cargo onto roadways and highways, however some spills seem to be more memorable than others. Take for instance what happen in the Sunshine State of Florida. Just a few months ago, on September 21, 2022 all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 (about 30 miles north of Tampa) resembled a party house that got just a little to wild. A multi vehicle collision occurred around 6am on the interstate. This resulted in a whole barrage of beers falling out of one of the trucks.

As reported by Tampa Florida Highway Patrol, the incident involved one truck and four semi tractor trailers. Out of all of them one contained a heavy load shipment of Coors Light beer. The pileup started as soon as one of the semi trailers rear ended another while changing lanes. This forced the other oncoming semis to brake dramatically, however one did not have enough brake room and consequently failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck ahead of it and also one of the other semi trucks nearby. The semi that failed to stop was later determined to be the one filled with Coors Light.

Although there were no serious injuries reported by the multi vehicle accident, there were some that suffered minor injuries by the occupants of the smaller pickup truck. The inside shoulder and express lanes were reopened to all drivers stuck in the traffic by 8:30 am. The rest of the roadway was reopened around noon.

