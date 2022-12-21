New advances in 3D Printing that may transform the way live

Photo by NewHorizon

Technology as a whole has advanced rapidly throughout the last few decades. This has opened the doors to faster change and more efficient progress for us as a people. This has caused an acceleration of the rate of change of the way we live. 3D Printing, also known as additive manufacturing or rapid prototyping, has become one of these new technologies set to transform the way we live. Since the first patent was filed in the 1980s, 3D printing is used and has impacted many modern industries, such as the global fashion, manufacturing, and food industry. 3D printing has also proved to be very beneficial in education, and most recent, in construction.

Significant events in the history of 3D Printing Photo by Twitter

The use of 3D printing in the medical field has shown great promise for the near future. 3D Printing has become more commonly used by doctors and specialists nowadays and is even placed in teaching books to accustom students to using these new machines. The usefulness of having 3D formed models of medical tools on demand has aided in training, surgery scheduling, and research. It has led to advancement of prosthetics and a variety of medical equipments found in hospitals. However for 3D printed organs to actually function "perfectly" there is much improvement needed. The complexity of the process of how our organs function is not known enough to sustain life properly yet.

Photo by Giatec

The construction industry has also seen gains from this new form of residential and commercial building. Although its not yet there for mass production, due to high costs and lack of buyers. Benefits span from faster production, low waste, reduced safety hazards, design freedom, and less mistakes.

Photo by Makerbot

The education system, in some states have already implemented a small portion of the curriculum to 3D printing. Using 3D-printed objects has known to improve overall student's public-speaking skills. Public speaking has become crucial when entering the workforce. The use of 3D-printed visualizations have also been documented to improve in the students overall learning while in school.

Photo by BCN3D

The use of 3D printing in fashion have made many to wonder how it will influence its direction. Each and everyday the use of 3D printing has creeped its way into this industry, it has create useful and unique accessories to add to your clothing, its helped to build prototypes of future dresses, to manafucture tools needed and to expand customizable outfits for the runways. Sportswear company Adidas has been using this concept since the year 2015. After recording data from matured athletes, they've designed a shoe that provides the right fit for any runner.

There are many more industries that continue to experiment with this relatively new technology, and continue to implement it more and more into their workplace. It will be interesting to see the impact 3D printing will have on our day to day lives.

Like and follow for more