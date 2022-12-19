The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at sea

Actual image of bomb Photo by Getty Images

On February 5, 1958, a horrific and tragic event took place. An F-86 fighter jet had collided with a B-47 bomber carrying a Mark 15 hydrogen bomb in mid-air during a training exercise. The B-47 bomber was completing a simulated combat mission, while carrying this nuclear warhead, from the Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Although the bomb has fully functional nuclear components inside of it, the bomb needs a plutonium nuclear capsule which is required for a nuclear explosion which was not present at the time. An Atomic Energy Agency (AEC) to the U.S Air Force holds a “Transfer of Custody” receipt, dated 4 February 1958, that confirms no nuclear capsule was present, therefore no nuclear explosion is allegedly possible to occur.

Map of where the bomb was dropped Photo by Microsoft Virtual Earth

The 7,600 pound bomb was dropped at a height of approximately 7,000 feet into the ocean, off the coast of Savannah, Georgia. After searching for nine whole weeks they were unable to find any trace of the bomb. The Air Force then declared the Mark 15 bomb an "irretrievably lost".

The pilots of the B-47 bomber were (from left) Howard Richardson, Bob Lagerstrom and Leland Woolard Photo by Douglas Keeney collections

Captain Clarence A. Stewart Photo by Thisdayinaviation.com

Colonel Howard Richardson of the Air Force, was the pilot of the B-47 Bomber. The F-86 fighter jet's pilot, Lieutenant Clarence Stewart, was unable to see Richardson's bomber plane on his radar. Stewart descended straight towards Richardson. The impact severed the left wing of the F-86 and severely damaged the fuel tanks of the B-47. Richardson was accompanied by two men, as part of his crew. He was concerned the bomb would break loose from his damaged plane when he landed, so he released the bomb into the ocean waters before safely landing the plane at Hunter Air Force Base outside Savannah, Georgia. Lieutenant Stewart ejected and eventually landed safely into a nearby swamp.

Photo by SIMON PRADES

