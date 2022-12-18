Israel's desalination plants have restored more than 55% of fresh water back to its lake and water reserves.

As climate change and inefficient water management has left lakes and reservoirs drying up all over the Middle East and beyond, the Israeli government have created desalination plants that convert salt water into fresh drinkable water. Their plan was to pump water from the nearby Mediterranean sea, take the salt out of it and send it traveling throughout the country to the lake when needed. This would ensure an abundant water supply for its agriculture and people.

Photo by Luciano Santandreu, via Shutterstock

This groundbreaking technology separates salts using two kinds of solutions. The first is brackish water. Here the concentration of salt is no more than 10 grams per liter of water. The second is used when seawater reaches 40 grams per liter. This desalination technology produces high quality fresh drinking water from water that was previously unfit for drinking. The Israeli Government has created 5 desalination plants as of today. The first was in the city Ashkelon (2005), after that came Palmachim (2007), Hadera (2009), Sorek (2013) and Ashdod (2015), with a total production of almost 600 million m3. Two more plants have been signed for construction. One more in the Sorek area estimating to produce around 200 million m3. The other is set to be constructed in the Western Galilee area with in estimated production rate of about 100 million m3. All 7 desalination plants are expected to provide roughly 85%-90% of the yearly water consumption of Israel.

Photo by IDE Tech

Desalination has been long criticized by many for its costly energy consumption with a heavy toxic carbon output. Many have question the impact it will have on sea life. The plants produce potential environment-harming waste called brine. Brine is made up of concentrated salt and chemical residues left behind. This toxic waste is dumped back into the sea, injected underground or spread on land. However the output, through the years, has become cheaper, cleaner and more energy efficient as technologies have advanced.

