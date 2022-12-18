How the use of toilets became luxury in the medieval times

Photo by University of Reading/Facebook

At the time the Roman Empire ended in the year 476 A.D, they had engineered impressive public work projects such as the paved roads that survived long after the empire had fallen to the water supply systems they created. They demonstrated to be ahead of their time. Aqueducts were created to direct water from rivers for long distances. Another notable achievement was the “Cloaca Maxima”, also known historically as the "Great Sewer system" of its time that was built in Rome. The sewer system was then implemented in other major cities near Rome. It also had many large public baths, which included a heating system. This gave way to the creation of public restrooms in Ancient Rome. With the help of running water below in the canals they were able to use the water to transport all the waste to a chosen location.

The fall of the Roman Empire affected Europe as a whole in a number of ways. It slowly gave way to the feudal system of the Middle Ages. As there was a lack of a government system many wealthy lords with superior military and noble ranks began to take power and battle one another from the prestigious castles they built for themselves. This time period began to see some "modern" luxuries never seen before then, one being the medieval toilet.

There were a couple of different designs for their toilet systems. Waste shafts were created that ran down the exterior of the castle or fort. Ditches were dug around the castle or nearby rivers. Other designs have been found that in ground floor buildings. These buildings had stone drainage canals to drain away any waste. The waste collected the ditch was likely then collected by local farmers that would reuse it as fertilizer.

Although it would take until the 1800's to truly see indoor plumbing be standardized around the nation, the medieval toilet was certainly an intelligent and necessary step toward the use of modern toilets of today's world.

