Famous Berlin Aquadom shatters containing more than 1500 fish

Actual image of Aquadom Photo by Domaquaree

German police have reported that at approximately 5:45 in the morning on December 16, 2022, this massive cylindrical tank ruptured. An estimated 264,172 gallons of salt water filled the whole hotel and street area with water. Holding more than 1,500 fish, it caused extensive damage to the interior of the hotel, and other surrounding businesses, such as cafe's, restaurants, including a known Lindt chocolate shop nearby. The event nearly killed off all of the 1,500 fish that were inside at the time when the tank burst. The Berlin district government stated that “a few fish at the bottom of the tank” survived and could still be saved. Roughly 100 different types species of fish were affected, the vast majority of the tropical fish had died, because the cold weather had made rescue attempts more difficult. The aquadom housed fishes such as the blue tang and the clownfish, these two colorful species are recognized for being in the movie, Finding Nemo. The elevator within this tank was known for its glass beautiful view of the marine life surrounding its guests.

Image of aftermath Photo by BBC

Photo by Simplemost

It is described as the largest self standing cylindrical aquarium in the world. It's diameter is around 36 ft and its height is about 52 ft. Many rescue workers, including more than 100 firefighters, where at the scene, and at least 2 people were injured, although it could have injured many more people if it was during peak hours of activity in the building. The burst of this massive tank was powerful enough to be detected by the city's local seismographs.