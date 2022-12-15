This historical national park in Florida has become tourists favorite destination

Photo by WaterSideSuites

This awe inspiring one of a kind location was named after a former newspaper editor for the Miami Herald and a well known Everglades conservationist, John D. Pennekamp. John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park was developed in 1963 in Key Largo, Florida. This resulted in the national park becoming the United States first underwater national park.

Photo by JKP Park

There is a grand variety of things for tourists and visitors to do here at Florida Keys National Marin Sanctuary. Many visitors enjoy the park in a number of ways. Activities such as exploring the colorful world within the coral reef to the Christ of the Abyss underwater statue, these activities have made snorkeling and scuba diving a tourist's favorite. In addition to the diving tour many visitors have also explored shipwrecks adopted by the reefs filled with life, although the park has warned that strong currents make these areas better suited for experienced divers and those with deep-dive certification. While those who would rather stay dry can sign up for a glass bottom boat tour, giving still the opportunity to visit the world underneath your feet. There are also a number of campsites, 47 to be exact, and other regulated areas for swimming, fishing and picnicking.

Statue of Chris of the abyss Photo by TripAdvisor

On August 25, 1965, the 9ft tall bronze statue of Christ was lowered into the coral reef off the coast of Key Largo, Florida. It was casted from an original Italian mold. The statue was created by Guido Galletti, inspired by an idea of an Italian diver Duilio Marcante. It's meaning was intended to represent Christ in the new world below the ocean. A sort of memorial for all those who had lost their lives at sea and a monument to those who continue to dive beneath the waters.

Photo by WaterSideSuite

