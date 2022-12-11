Latest update on the Hawaii volcano eruption 2022

Cristoval Victorial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xr7n_0jezDWYu00
Actual image of Mauna Loa eruptionPhoto byREUTERS/Go Nakamura

On Nov. 28, 2022, the world’s largest active volcano began erupting for the very first time since 1984. Documented as the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa located in Hawaii erupted. According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the eruption started in Mokuāweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, at about 11:30 p.m. It began to spew out lava, and ash and also began ejecting debris at heights of up to 150 ft. As this brought much attention to the media, many tourists began to arrive to view for themselves this spectacular event. Scientists and professionals in seismology, deformation, geology, and satellite imagery, began to communicate via video chat, along with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (HCCDA), to discuss the data and activity of Mauna Loa within the first 45 minutes before its eruption. The main cause for concern at that moment was the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ). Lava from the Southwest Rift Zone can reach populated areas within hours, so recognizing the early signs of a rift zone is crucial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8GKf_0jezDWYu00
Actual imagePhoto byReuters

Since then the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, along with other agencies, have been closely monitoring the activity of the volcano and have downgraded the alert level for the volcano to a watch rather than the previous level of warning. When it is lowered to a watch alert level, this means an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards to the public. Since December 8, 2022 the main lava flow front that was approaching the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road) was recorded stalling about 1.7 mi (2.8 km) away. Although lava continues to seep, the data suggests that the volcanos eruption may end soon.

